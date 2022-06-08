© 2022 NPR Illinois
Addressing the manufacturing labor shortage and Congressman LaHood addresses gun legislation | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 8, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT
First Listen logo

Addressing the manufacturing labor shortage, Congressman LaHood addresses gun legislation and other top stories

Addressing the manufacturing labor shortage
Congressman LaHood addresses gun legislation
Springfield's Park District experiencing a lifeguard shortage
US Senator Tammy Duckworth promoting the strength of Illinois electric car industry
Springfield Public Schools Chief Equity and School Improvement office talks about the teacher shortage

News
