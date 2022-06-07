Gas prices higher in Illinois than Hawaii and food insecurity on the rise
Gas prices higher in Illinois than Hawaii
Food insecurity on the rise
Second case of monkeypox confirmed in Illinois
Former lllinois Congressman John Porter has died
UIS baseball team's season came to an end
Illinois has an official designation for a state rock.
Becca Mendoza, Aquatics Manager from Springfield Park District talks about the lifeguard shortage