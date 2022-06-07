© 2022 NPR Illinois
Gas prices higher in Illinois than Hawaii and food insecurity on the rise

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 7, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
A gas pump is seen at a Shell gas station in Houston on April 1.
Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images
A gas pump is seen at a Shell gas station in Houston on April 1.

Gas prices higher in Illinois than Hawaii, food insecurity on the rise and other top stories

Gas prices higher in Illinois than Hawaii
Food insecurity on the rise
Second case of monkeypox confirmed in Illinois
Former lllinois Congressman John Porter has died
UIS baseball team's season came to an end
Illinois has an official designation for a state rock.
Becca Mendoza, Aquatics Manager from Springfield Park District talks about the lifeguard shortage

News
