Illinois' big money political races here to stay and DNA test backlog is down to zero | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 6, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT
First Listen logo

Illinois' big money political races here to stay, DNA test backlog is down to zero and more top stories

Illinois' big money political races here to stay
Illinois' backlog of sexual assault kits older than six months down to zero
Illinois' most popular state parks expecting about three million visitors this summer
Environmental justice organizers call on Ameren Illinois to offer relief from higher bills for those most vulnerable
Central Illinois Foodbank Executive Director Pam Molitoris talks about inflation and the demand for food

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
