Springfield High student arrested for making a threat and Monkeypox case in Illinois | First Listen

Springfield High student arrested for making a threat, Monkeypox case in Illinois and other top stories
A Springfield High student arrested for making a threat against Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut
Illinois reports its first case of monkeypox in years
An estate sale scheduled for this weekend for items owned by the late Illinois Governor Jim Thompson
The city council of Lincoln under scrutiny after refusing to even vote on funding for Juneteenth or Pride events
Former CEO of Chicago Public Schools plans to run for mayor of the city of Chicago.
The Carillon Festival continues through Sunday, find out more from Carlo Van Ulft, Springfield's Carilloner