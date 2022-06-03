© 2022 NPR Illinois
Springfield High student arrested for making a threat and Monkeypox case in Illinois | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 3, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT
Springfield High School
https://www.sps186.org/schools/springfield/alumni/?p=55593&i=280813
/

Springfield High student arrested for making a threat, Monkeypox case in Illinois and other top stories

A Springfield High student arrested for making a threat against Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut
Illinois reports its first case of monkeypox in years
An estate sale scheduled for this weekend for items owned by the late Illinois Governor Jim Thompson
The city council of Lincoln under scrutiny after refusing to even vote on funding for Juneteenth or Pride events
Former CEO of Chicago Public Schools plans to run for mayor of the city of Chicago.
The Carillon Festival continues through Sunday, find out more from Carlo Van Ulft, Springfield's Carilloner

News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
