© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Protecting children at the state fair and new funding for SIU School of Medicine |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 1, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT

Protecting children at the state fair and new funding for SIU School of Medicine

A new state law aimed at protecting children at the state fairs
SIU School of Medicine to receive two million dollars in federal funding
The head of a central Illinois based-chain of senior care facilities supports nursing home reform bill
Naperville residents hold "Ed Gun Violence Now" rally
Fire destroys a number of cabins at the Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock in Utica

News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories