A Lee School student brings a gun to school and Democrats call for tighter gun controls | First Listen
A Springfield elementary student brings a gun to school, Democrats calling for tighter gun controls and other top stories
An elementary student brings a gun to school
Democrats calling for tighter gun controls
Buffalo supermarket gunman motivated by hate
Springfield fire department moving forward with replacing fire stations and adding a new one
The Springfield Muni opens its 2022 season tomorrow with The Musical SpongeBob...Steve Sykes joins us to talk about what to expect