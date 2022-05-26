© 2022 NPR Illinois
A Lee School student brings a gun to school and Democrats call for tighter gun controls | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 26, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT
First Listen logo

A Springfield elementary student brings a gun to school, Democrats calling for tighter gun controls and other top stories

An elementary student brings a gun to school
Democrats calling for tighter gun controls
Buffalo supermarket gunman motivated by hate
Springfield fire department moving forward with replacing fire stations and adding a new one
The Springfield Muni opens its 2022 season tomorrow with The Musical SpongeBob...Steve Sykes joins us to talk about what to expect

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
