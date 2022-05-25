© 2022 NPR Illinois
State requests more federal funding to match census and Jif peanut butter recalled | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 25, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT
First Listen logo

Illinois requests more federal funding to match census, Jif peanut butter recalled and other top stories

Governor wants more federal money for Illinois based on newest census numbers
Smuckers recalls some Jif Peanut Butter
Black farmers losing land and it's being attributed to discriminatory lending policies
The ALPLM will feature new Lincoln Treasures each month through October
Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough talks about plans for new fire stations

News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
