Early voting begins Thursday and Illinois addresses baby formula shortage | First Listen
Early voting, Illinois addressing baby formula shortage and other top stories
- Early voting for Illinois' primary starts Thursday
- Illinois taking steps to address baby formula shortage
- Illinois State Capitol renovations will be more than estimated
- Program to help farmers with their mental health expands
- Ameren Illinois CEO retiring
- Route 66 will enhance it Route 66 Experience, including an interactive exhibit on Black history
- Michael Phelon from The Outlet talks about the mentoring program's expansion