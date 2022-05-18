© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Early voting begins Thursday and Illinois addresses baby formula shortage | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 18, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT
vote.jpg

Early voting, Illinois addressing baby formula shortage and other top stories

  • Early voting for Illinois' primary starts Thursday
  • Illinois taking steps to address baby formula shortage
  • Illinois State Capitol renovations will be more than estimated
  • Program to help farmers with their mental health expands
  • Ameren Illinois CEO retiring
  • Route 66 will enhance it Route 66 Experience, including an interactive exhibit on Black history
  • Michael Phelon from The Outlet talks about the mentoring program's expansion
News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories