Statewide plan addresses kids' mental health, advice for allergy suffers and more | First Listen

Kids' mental health, allergy advice, unwinding Illinois pension funds from Russian assets, and more top stories
- Youth health specialists create a statewide plan to identify mental health issues in children
- Allergist offers recommendations for this Spring
- Some Illinois pension funds still hold Russian investments
- Governor Pritzker strikes back against GOP candidate Irvin
- Jesse White to get an honorary doctorate degree
- Former Congressman Tim Johnson dies
- Springfield Police says the number of minority officers increasing