Statewide plan addresses kids' mental health, advice for allergy suffers and more | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 11, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT
Kids' mental health, allergy advice, unwinding Illinois pension funds from Russian assets, and more top stories

  • Youth health specialists create a statewide plan to identify mental health issues in children
  • Allergist offers recommendations for this Spring
  • Some Illinois pension funds still hold Russian investments
  • Governor Pritzker strikes back against GOP candidate Irvin
  • Jesse White to get an honorary doctorate degree
  • Former Congressman Tim Johnson dies
  • Springfield Police says the number of minority officers increasing
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
