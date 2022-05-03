© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Tackling state pensions, fighting cervical cancer and more | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 3, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT
capitol.jpeg

Tackling underfunded state pensions, fighting cervical cancer and Illinois Attorney General critical of Postal Service | First Listen

  • An aggressive plan to pay down the state's pension debt
  • A statewide measure hopes to reduce cervical cancer
  • Illinois' Attorney General critical of USPS fleet replacement
  • Local schools welcome laws to help with teacher shortage
  • Springfield Park District's Derek Harms talks about the facelift for a few of the parks
News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
