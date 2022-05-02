© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Tentative agreement between UIS and its faculty, all inclusive Republican gubernatorial debate proving difficult and Ameren bills on the increase | NPR Illinois First Listen

Published May 2, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
UIS reaches tentative deal with faculty and other top stories

  • UIS reaches tentative agreement with faculty
  • Debate over GOP debate
  • Ameren warns of spike in bills
  • Transportation Hub more than a place to get a ride
  • New law benefits families of state workers who lose their lives on the job
  • Springfield Public Schools Jennifer Gill on laws to help with teacher shortage
