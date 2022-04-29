© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

UIS and its faculty may be close to an agreement, Illinois infrastructure gets a C-, and more on Pillsbury Moving Forward | NPR Illinois First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 29, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
First Listen logo

UIS faculty bargaining session today and other top stories

  • UIS and its faculty appear to be close to a contract agreement
  • Illinois gets a C- on its infrastructure
  • An environmental study up next for Pillsbury site in Springfield
  • Fertilizer prices double, farmers look for alternatives
  • Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter gives a progress report on Transportation Hub
News
Michelle Eccles
See stories by Michelle Eccles
