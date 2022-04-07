© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Director of Development (chief fundraiser)
Apply by April 21
News

Statewide: Coming together amid the war in Ukraine

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published April 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT
Ukraine flag

Many in the U.S. feel helpless as they watch the war in Ukraine. But we'll take you to a small gift shop in Illinois, which has become a place to show support and find a sense of belonging. Also, Russian immigrants in the state explain their thoughts watching the war unfold.

Those stories and more on this episode of Statewide.

This week:

* A visit to gift shop in Chicago's Ukrainian neighborhood, which has seen an influx of customers during the war.

* Michael Puente talks with Russian immigrants in Chicago, including those with ties to both Ukraine and Russia.

* Tim Shelley with WCBU interviews the sales manager for Pringle Robotics in Peoria. The company's robots are starting to be used in more locations, including restaurants and hotels, as a way to help with staff shortages.

Statewide logo

* Yvonne Boose of WNIJ talks with a 101-year old Elmhurst woman who celebrates poetry every day.

* Side Effects Public Media's Natalie Krebs reports from Iowa about an effort to license midwives to help with home births.

* University of Chicago Law Professor Judith Miller discusses the illegal reentry law, which is facing several legal challenges.

* Dave McKinney and Dan Mihalopolous bring us the latest developments on a scandal involving a major player in a state program.

* WBEZ's Shannon Heffernan continues her reporting on the Illinois prison system with a story of two mental health workers at the Pontiac prison who tried to change things from within.

* We get an update on the city of Evanston's slow and sometimes contentious launch of its historic reparations program.

* Harvest Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert tells us how Ford is trying to prove its new electric truck can handle the workload in rural areas.

Tags

News Statewide
Sean Crawford
Community Advisory Board Home - Bylaws - Meet the Board - Past Board
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories