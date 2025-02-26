Legislation would provide help for Lincoln’s New Salem

A legislative effort could help revitalize the state historic site known as Lincoln’s New Salem, where the future president spent time as a young adult.

Located near Petersburg, it attracts tourists, school children and those interested in learning about Lincoln’s life before he rose to fame in politics.

“New Salem holds a special place in Lincoln’s story, but as the site deteriorates, it discourages visitors from learning about this time in his life which led him to his destiny of becoming one of our nation’s greatest presidents,” said Gina Gillmore-Wolter, New Salem Lincoln League President.

A package of bills has been introduced and is beginning to move its way through the Illinois General Assembly.

SB1417 would create the New Salem Preservation Commission with 13 members to develop plans for addressing repairs and improvements. SB1496 appropriates $5 million in state capital funds for site work and SB1861 creates an exemption from the state Procurement Code for purchases needed at New Salem.

Republican state senator Steve McClure says the site is falling into disrepair.

“New Salem is a powerful reminder of President Lincoln’s political beginning, and people travel to the site from around the world to learn more about the man who became our nation’s greatest president,” McClure said. “The legislation aims to restore the site’s structures and its reputation, while creating a path forward for New Salem that preserves its place in Lincoln’s legacy for generations to come.”

“For Illinois residents, this site is crucial in learning about Lincoln’s early life, and the place that would teach him how to lead our nation through challenging times,” said State Representative Wayne Rosenthal. “Restoring this historical site will help future generations understand the importance of education, by walking through Lincoln’s place of education.”

Lincoln lived in New Salem from 1831 to 1837, which were formative years for the future president. He worked as a shopkeeper, postmaster, land surveyor and rail splitter while also spending time as a soldier in the Black Hawk War.

The site today is recreated for Lincoln’s time, which reenactors portraying residents and various events held at the location.

“It’s up to us to protect and preserve the site, a gem among all of Illinois’ Lincoln sites. We hope the legislation and public outreach efforts help educate the public about the importance of the site, create awareness regarding the current conditions of the village and encourage our elected leaders to join us in our efforts that are crucial to preserving New Salem,” Gillmore-Wolter added.

