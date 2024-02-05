ALPLM offering free admission days for Lincoln's birthday

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will allow free admission for two days in honor of Lincoln’s birthday.

According to the ALPLM, free admission is offered “because everyone, regardless of income, should get the opportunity to learn about Lincoln and his impact on America.” This year, the two free days will be Saturday, Feb. 10, and Monday, Feb. 12.

The Lincoln Presidential Library is teaming up with the Lincoln Library (Springfield’s public library) on Saturday to present the Lincolns4Lincoln Literacy Jam from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Highlights include:



· Cast members from the musicals “Finding Nemo” and “Winnie the Pooh” reading stories and performing songs.

· Tater Tots Rock sharing their special brand of rock & roll for the junior set.

· Jenna Snow, author of a book about her service dog Koa, reading from her book and letting kids meet her dog.

· Jacobsen Woollen from the Illinois Symphony Orchestra performing a special piece and offering a show-and-tell of musical instruments

· Magician Richard Landry dazzling young and old alike.



Visitors can also donate children’s books for the “Compass for Kids” program. More information about how to help can be found at www.compassforkids.org/lincolns-4-Lincoln.

“Abraham Lincoln loved books and understood their power to change lives. That’s why we celebrate his birthday by encouraging children to read. We hope parents and caregivers from all over will bring their little ones on this special day,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “This year, we have something extra to celebrate – the ALPLM has been granted national accreditation, which certifies that we follow all the best practices as we share the history of Lincoln and Illinois.”

Only about 3.2 percent of museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. Qualifying involves months or even years of internal preparation and then evaluation by the alliance. The ALPLM was among the few museums to receive accreditation on its first try.

To celebrate, there will be a short ceremony at 2 p.m., followed by air cannons firing volleys of streamers in the museum plaza. Everyone is invited to enjoy a piece of cake afterward. The event is made possible by generous support from Springfield Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase and members of the ALPLM Board of Trustees.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov. You can follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.