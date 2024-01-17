© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ALPLM looking for volunteers

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published January 17, 2024 at 11:56 AM CST
ALPLM

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is holding an event for those interested in volunteering at the facility. An orientation session is set for Wednesday, Feb. 7.

ALPLM volunteers greet visitors, assist at events, help researchers and much more. The orientation session will explain the how the team of roughly 500 people operates and how to join.

The one-hour event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the ALPLM’s library building (112 N. Sixth Street., Springfield). You can learn about the volunteer opportunities available and what you need to know about the library and museum.

Volunteers will be asked to attend three additional two-hour training sessions: Wednesday, Feb. 21; Thursday, Feb. 29, and Wednesday, March 6.

Volunteers contribute an average of 35,000 hours of service each year at the ALPLM.

They also get free admission to the museum and can enjoy special lectures and presentations created just for them.

“Being a volunteer at the ALPLM brings a sense of purpose to my life. I feel like I’m giving back to the community,” said Tammy Guthrie, a retired teacher from Jacksonville, Ill. “If you are considering becoming a volunteer, I encourage you to DO IT. It will add so much richness to your life.”

To register, please contact Jeremy Carrell, director of volunteer services at (217) 558-8872.
Tags
Lincoln & History Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM)
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories