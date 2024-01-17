ALPLM looking for volunteers

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is holding an event for those interested in volunteering at the facility. An orientation session is set for Wednesday, Feb. 7.

ALPLM volunteers greet visitors, assist at events, help researchers and much more. The orientation session will explain the how the team of roughly 500 people operates and how to join.

The one-hour event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the ALPLM’s library building (112 N. Sixth Street., Springfield). You can learn about the volunteer opportunities available and what you need to know about the library and museum.

Volunteers will be asked to attend three additional two-hour training sessions: Wednesday, Feb. 21; Thursday, Feb. 29, and Wednesday, March 6.

Volunteers contribute an average of 35,000 hours of service each year at the ALPLM.

They also get free admission to the museum and can enjoy special lectures and presentations created just for them.

“Being a volunteer at the ALPLM brings a sense of purpose to my life. I feel like I’m giving back to the community,” said Tammy Guthrie, a retired teacher from Jacksonville, Ill. “If you are considering becoming a volunteer, I encourage you to DO IT. It will add so much richness to your life.”

To register, please contact Jeremy Carrell, director of volunteer services at (217) 558-8872.