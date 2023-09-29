MK Pritzker’s talk to highlight new book on the governor’s mansion

First Lady MK Pritzker will appear Oct 4 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum to discuss her new book.

Pritzker is expected to discuss her book, “A House That Made History: The Illinois Governor's Mansion, Legacy of an Architectural Treasure.”

Topics include historic occupants and visitors to the mansion including Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt.

“She’ll also describe her collaboration with Michael S. Smith, designer at the Obama White House, to bring the mansion’s rooms alive with an eye towards creating welcoming spaces that preserve the history and culture of Illinois,“ according to a news release. All proceeds will be donated to the Illinois Governor's Mansion Association to ensure its future upkeep and preservation, according to the release.

The program begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available in advance for $10 per person at https://presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/events .