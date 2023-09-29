© 2023 NPR Illinois
MK Pritzker’s talk to highlight new book on the governor’s mansion

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Maureen Foertsch McKinney
Published September 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT
MK Pritzker and her book
ALPLM

First Lady MK Pritzker will appear Oct 4 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum to discuss her new book.

Pritzker is expected to discuss her book, “A House That Made History: The Illinois Governor's Mansion, Legacy of an Architectural Treasure.”

Topics include historic occupants and visitors to the mansion including Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt.

“She’ll also describe her collaboration with Michael S. Smith, designer at the Obama White House, to bring the mansion’s rooms alive with an eye towards creating welcoming spaces that preserve the history and culture of Illinois,“ according to a news release. All proceeds will be donated to the Illinois Governor's Mansion Association to ensure its future upkeep and preservation, according to the release.

The program begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available in advance for $10 per person athttps://presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/events.

The book, is available for $65 and Pritzker will sign c copies All proceeds will be donated to the Illinois Governor's Mansion Association to ensure its future upkeep and preservation.

Maureen Foertsch McKinney
Maureen Foertsch McKinney is news editor and equity and justice beat reporter for NPR Illinois, where she has been on the staff since 2014 after Illinois Issues magazine’s merger with the station. She joined the magazine’s staff in 1998 as projects editor and became managing editor in 2003. Prior to coming to the University of Illinois Springfield, she was an education reporter and copy editor at three local newspapers, including the suburban Chicago Daily Herald, She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Eastern Illinois University and a master’s degree in English from UIS.
