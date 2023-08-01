Friefeld selected to lead the UIS Center for Lincoln Studies

The University of Illinois Springfield has named a director for the Center for Lincoln Studies.

Jacob Friefeld comes to UIS from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, where he served as the Illinois and Midwest studies research historian.

In his new role, UIS said Friefeld will lead efforts to advance research, education and public understanding of Abraham Lincoln's life, legacy and historical significance. The Center provides students, faculty, scholars and the public with opportunities to understand the life and times of the 16th president and his impact on the modern period.

“I am honored and excited to join the UIS community as the director of the Center for Lincoln Studies,” Friefeld said. “Lincoln was forged by his time in Springfield, and I look forward to working closely with the Springfield community, UIS faculty and students to ensure everyone has the opportunity to see themselves reflected in Lincoln’s legacy. I hope this center can grow into a place of interdisciplinary collaboration that contributes to the teaching mission of UIS.”

Friefeld co-authored the book “Homesteading the Plains: Toward a New History” received critical acclaim and was recognized with the 2018 Nebraska Book Award for Nonfiction-History, as well as being selected as a Choice Outstanding Academic Title by the Association of College and Research Libraries.

He has a new book, “The First Migrants: How Black Homesteaders’ Quest for Land and Freedom Heralded America’s Great Migration,” that is scheduled to be released in August.

Friefeld also led numerous exhibits and historical marker projects that highlight the contributions of African American homesteaders and other significant events in history. He has conducted several lectures, workshops, and public programs to promote historical awareness and appreciation among diverse audiences.

Friefeld earned a doctorate in history from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), where he served as a postdoctoral research fellow at the Center for Great Plains Studies.

He was also the project manager for the UNL History Harvest, a community-centered digital public history project. Prior to this, he earned a master’s degree in history from Loyola University Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Friefeld will begin his new role August 16.

