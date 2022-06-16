ALPLM to place Emancipation Proclamation on display in honor of Juneteenth

As the nation celebrates Juneteenth, visitors to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will be able to see a rare copy of the document that played a key role in freedom.

The state's copy of the Emancipation Proclamation, one of only about two dozen in existence, will be on display starting Friday June 17. It will remain available for viewing for several days through the end of the month (see more for the schedule).

It will be free to see the proclamation, signed by President Lincoln and Secretary of State William Seward.

There will also be a display about the history of Black Americans and their fight for full citizenship.