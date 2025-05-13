Canadian EV manufacturer announces its first U.S. assembly plant is headed for Greater Peoria

A Canadian manufacturer of electric vehicles plans to build its first U.S. assembly plant in the Peoria region, with a capital investment of more than $31.5 million over four years.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday the Damera Corporation will open an assembly plant in the Greater Peoria region. He made the announcement during a business development trip in Washington, D.C.

“Over the past six years, Illinois has pushed to solidify our status as a hub of the EV future — and put our shoulder to the wheel to get that vision off the ground and on the road,” said Pritzker. “With this investment of more than $31.5 million, supported by state incentives, Damera will expand into our state and create 90 new full-time jobs.”

The incentive program the governor referenced is the Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois [REV Illinois] program. According to the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity [DCEO], the incentives available through REV Illinois include exemptions on utility taxes, tax credits, training credits, provisions to retain income tax withholding and equipment/capital cost exemptions. These incentives can last over periods of 20-30 years.

The Damera Corporation received, at least, a tax credit as part of the state’s incentive package.

“Today marks a milestone for Peoria and Illinois,” said Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton. “Investments like this from the Damera Corporation are a testament to the kind of economy we are building here in Illinois; one that provides opportunity to all corners of our state and builds towards a sustainable future.”

The Damera Corporation is the only North American distributor of the Karsan eJEST, a zero-emission minibus with a capacity of 19 passengers and a range of 130 miles. The facility in Greater Peoria will sell and service the eJEST and eventually deploy additional models.

The eJEST is generally used for public transportation services for the elderly and people with disabilities, similar to programs currently offered by Peoria's CityLink Mass Transit District.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the facility will include assembly lines, testing zones, quality control, storage, and administrative offices, as well as areas for battery assembly, charging infrastructure and sustainability initiatives.

Roger D’Hollander, chief operating officer of Damera, said the investment in the Peoria area is the beginning of the company’s expansion into the U.S. and reinforces the company's “long-term vision for the future.” He also thanked U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, a Republican who represents the Peoria area.

“We would also like to thank Congressman LaHood and his office for their support of this effort and for playing a crucial role in ensuring its success,” said D’Hollander. “We are excited about the positive impact this partnership will have on the local economy, the creation of sustainable jobs, and the continued growth of Peoria County and the state of Illinois.”

The information currently available does not specify where in Peoria County the facility will be located.

““The Damera team have been great partners in this process from the very beginning," said Chris Setti, CEO of the Greater Peoria Region Economic Development Corporation. "We are happy that they chose the Greater Peoria region to be their first location in our country, and we look forward to helping them grow in the community and be another successful business calling the Greater Peoria region home."

Setti told WCBU the implementation of Damera in the region is expected to be a two-step process. The company has already leased a location on Taylor Street in East Peoria for storage and service on its vehicles.

"They're working through a process at the federal level that then, when they get that approval, which should be in the next six to seven months, the way the process is working out, they'll be able to then identify a location for an assembly plant," said Setti.

Setti said while the final location for the assembly plant is not yet known, it will have to be larger than the East Peoria Taylor Street location.

The expansion of EV manufacturing aligns with state goals put in place by the Pritzker administration to get 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 and reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.