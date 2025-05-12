Domestic violence law named in memory of Karina Gonzalez takes effect on Mother's Day

A law strengthening protections for domestic violence victims took effect on Mother’s Day.

Karina’s Law, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in February, addresses several risks associated with guns and domestic violence. Law enforcement must now confiscate guns from alleged abusers within 96 hours of a judge issuing a protection order, and judges can issue a search-and-seizure warrant for firearms.

Advocates have long fought for these protections. The law is named for Karina Gonzalez, who authorities say was fatally shot by her husband, Jose Alvarez, in July 2023. Her 15-year-old daughter Daniela was also killed, and her son Manny was injured.

Manny Alvarez was 18 when his mom was killed. Since then, he’s become a vocal advocate for stronger laws protecting domestic violence victims in honor of his mom and sister.

“An immigrant woman from Mexico, who worked dead-end jobs and survived an abusive husband, will now go on to save the lives of other domestic violence victims,” he said in an Instagram tribute to his mom.

“Your name, mom, outlives the man who spent his life trying to break you ... But you won. and I will spend every day making sure the world knows it.”

In the video, posted Sunday to coincide with Karina’s Law taking effect, Manny Alvarez said his mom attended college in Mexico and dreamed of becoming a fashion designer when “she gave it all up to move to the U.S.”

“Mom, you passed before you saw me succeed,” said her son, now 20. “Before I could show you that your sacrifices were not in vain. But nothing can hurt me now. Not after seeing the two people I love most in this world in a casket.”

Jose Alvarez was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery from discharging a firearm. He pleaded not guilty, and a trial date has not been set.