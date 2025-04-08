Illinois proposes a victim-first approach to combat human trafficking

There were more than 2,000 human trafficking victims in Illinois from 2019 to 2023, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Nearly one-third of victims live in Central Illinois, one tally shows.

Experts warn it can happen anywhere and to anyone — and they want something done to prevent this abuse and to help its victims.

One of those experts on human trafficking is Carol Merna from the Center for Prevention of Abuse. The Peoria organization has been around for 50 years. It created a division to help combat human trafficking in 2018.

The U.S. Justice Department defines human trafficking as "is a crime involving the exploitation of a person for labor, services, or commercial sex."

Merna said human trafficking is often misunderstood as human smuggling and said it can happen in your community without you knowing.

“Human trafficking is a crime about people,” Merna said. "So, it doesn't necessarily have to involve movement. You could be born in Peoria, raised in Peoria, trafficked in Peoria, never leave Peoria but have tremendous exploitation in your life.”

Merna said her organization has played a key role part in introducing a bill that calls for a victim-first response to Illinois — particularly training Illinois State Police on how to respond to victims. A victim-first approach aims to prevent retraumatizing victims.

That human trafficking bill is now in the Illinois Senate. The bill would create a statewide initiative to help survivors and protect vulnerable groups such as children and those in poverty from becoming victims.

Various agencies such as the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and State Police would work with advocacy groups to create and coordinate a victim-first approach.

Training involves teaching authorities the signs of someone who is trafficked such as avoiding eye contact and being nervous to speak.

The bill would also lift the expiration date for a survivor to file a civil lawsuit against their trafficker.

Democrat state Sen. Julie Morrison, who represents parts of northwest suburbs of Chicago, sponsored the bill.

Morrison said it would make state agencies more coordinated.

“Many instances of trafficking do not get reported because the crimes are not recognized, or the victims simply don't know where to go for help,” Morrison said at a news conference. “With this legislation that I'm sponsoring, we're moving away from the fragmented efforts to address human trafficking statewide and towards a cohesive, victim-centered approach.”

Merna said her organization has talked to lawmakers like Morrison but hasn’t officially been asked to join the initiative. Merna said they would like to play a part in implementation if the bill becomes law.

“We train whole cities’ staffs. We train hospitality, rotary clubs, anybody that asks,” Merna said. “We are there and already doing that in a successful way. So, I want to make sure that the Center for Prevention of Abuse is recognized as the leader that it is and that we continue to be there and helpful as a coordinated response is created.”

Merna said if her organization coordinated with the other agencies, it could be more efficient.

“We can save a lot of time and a lot of effort by making sure that we're there, and on top of this with those that others that want to see it put into action,” Merna said. “We have trained so many people in awareness and prevention for human trafficking that I know that lives have been saved.”

Among lawmakers Merna has talked to, Republican state Sen. Sally Turner has been a strong supporter of the Center for Prevention of Abuse.

Turner, who represents parts of Bloomington-Normal, said the center should be a key advocate of the initiative since they have educated a lot of people across Central Illinois on how to recognize signs of human trafficking.

“They need to work hand in hand with perhaps Carol Merna’s group,” Turner said. “That's the best one because they already have 46 counties. To work with them, to go out and train our districts in what to look for.”

Turner said education can make a difference in whether someone can be saved from a trafficker.

“Anyone that knows more about human trafficking, the more you know about it, the more you know the things to look for,” Turner said. “It enables us to help the victims of sex trafficking, or human trafficking.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois has raised some concerns about the bill. It opposes enhanced criminal penalties.

"Data shows that these enhancements do not deter criminal behavior and only add to mass incarceration," spokesperson Ed Yohnka said in an email.

The ACLU also wanted police records in these cases made public. The ACLU gave its approval after charging guidelines were reduced and the release of public records would still allow for victims' names to be kept private.

The measure would give the court more leeway in sentencing by taking into account the age of the victim.

Turner still supports the bill even though she would like to see tougher criminal penalties that were removed.

Turner also supports another bill to help combat human trafficking, one which would report convicted sex traffickers to the sex offender registry.

Senate Minority Leader John Curran of Downers Grove who sponsors the bill said it is a small part of a larger effort to help victims.

"The hope and belief is that this will lessen revictimization, but it is not a fully encompassing solution. This is just one small part,” Curran said.

Both bills are currently waiting a vote on the Senate floor.