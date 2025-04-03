© 2025 NPR Illinois
Register for limited slots to see Bea and Vanessa host Community Voices live in Decatur. CV in the MC is April 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Secure your space now, click here to register.

Statewide: Alcohol and your health

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published April 3, 2025 at 3:22 PM CDT
alcohol drink glasses
Pixabay/jarmoluk

A new analysis examines drinking and its impact on health. It found that even one drink of alcohol per day raises cancer risk. Research supporting alcohol as a carcinogen is something that’s not well known by the public. We have a report.

Also this week:

* We revisit an interview about Illinois' history with the Manhattan Project, which helped develop the atomic bomb.

* Chip Mitchell talks with a data analyst about new numbers showing a drop in Chicago's murder rate.

* Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports on efforts to help migrating birds by reducing light pollution and making changes to buildings.

* We also learn about carbon credit programs design to protect forests.

* Yvonne Boose reports on a musician with special ties to Jane Addams.

Fifth grader Charles Hoskins (left) attended the African American history tour in Champaign County with his mother, Jessica Hoskins (right).
Emily Hays/Illinois Public Media
* Emily Hays rides along on a bus tour highlighting African American history in Champaign County.

* Meg Anderson has details on a high school program to reduce arrests and violent crimes by taking a page from the game of poker.

* Peter Medlin reports on cuts to after school programs. Boys and Girls Clubs have been hit especially hard.

