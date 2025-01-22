Belvidere Assembly Plant to re-open in 2027

Illinois’ two U.S. senators are celebrating a decision by Stellantis and the United Auto Workers’ union to invest in upgrading its U.S. auto plants. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth say that includes investing in the Belvidere Assembly plant.

Joint statement from U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth:

“Stellantis’ investment in auto plants across the country, especially at Belvidere Assembly plant, is welcome news. And with the support of UAW, our nation’s auto industry is moving toward developing a more sustainable, cleaner future for transportation.

“We are encouraged that Stellantis understands that, tapping Belvidere to build the company’s next mid-size pickup truck. This $1.2 billion investment in Belvidere is a major win for our state, our economy, and the 1,500 workers who can come back to the assembly line. Stellantis and the UAW’s continued commitment in expanding American manufacturing and creating new jobs across the country is critical to our economic prosperity.”

1,500 jobs are expected to return in 2027 to the Illinois plant to build the new truck.

In October 2023, Stellantis reached a deal with striking UAW workers that included restarting the Belvidere facility.

Letter issued by UAW leadership on Jan. 22, 2025

UAW Members,

Today, we are excited to announce that we have successfully moved Stellantis to Keep the Promise they made in our 2023 agreement to our union and our hardworking membership.

After meeting with the company for the last several months, last night we resolved our grievances concerning the Dodge Durango and the reopening of Belvidere. The company has agreed to build the next generation Dodge Durango at the Detroit Assembly Complex and to reopen the Belvidere Assembly plant in 2027, as they promised in our 2023 agreement. Starting in 2027, Belvidere will build a new midsize truck. The company also committed to a significant investment in Kokomo, announcing plans to build Phase II of the GME-T4 EVO engine beginning in 2026, reversing plans to move work out of this country. There will be no change to existing GME-T4 EVO production at the Dundee Engine Plant. Finally, the company committed to increased component production at the Toledo Machining Plant.

This victory is a testament to the power of workers standing together and holding a billion-dollar corporation accountable. Thank you to the thousands of members and leaders who rallied, marched, filed grievances, and talked to coworkers. Your solidarity forced Carlos Tavares out as CEO of this company, and it’s been a game-changer. Since Antonio Filosa has taken over as North American COO at Stellantis, we have been meeting with their team, and the difference is clear. This is a leadership that is ready to recommit to investing in our membership, our communities, and in this company.

While this news reaffirms the company’s commitment to UAW members, there is more work to do in reversing the damage done by Carlos Tavares. We still have thousands of our union sisters and brothers laid off due to the gross mismanagement under Tavares.

Finally, we must remain vigilant and stay organized. The Dodge Durango and Belvidere were the two issues that we filed grievances on, and we have resolved those issues. Throughout this process we’ve all learned an important lesson: it takes a fight to keep jobs here in this country. We’ve shown the company, and the nation that we are ready for that fight.

In solidarity,

Shawn Fain

UAW President

Kevin Gotinsky, Director

UAW Stellantis Department

Fain made several visits to the Belvidere plant in the past two years to bring attention to re-opening the facility, including a visit with former President Joe Biden in 2023.

