NIU Board of Trustees to vote Tuesday on football-only membership in Mountain West conference

Northern Illinois University has accepted a formal offer to join the Mountain West Conference as a football-only member, effective July 1, 2026. But the move has one more hurdle — approval by the university's Board of Trustees due to the cost of the membership fee to join.

According to a special board meeting agenda, the University is asking the Board to approve $2 million for the required membership fee to join the Mountain West Conference.

As stated in university documents, "Conference realignment has become a reality in intercollegiate athletics. In addition to providing the university with additional revenue, the move to the [Mountain West Conference] will allow the university to grow its strong football brand and reaffirm its commitment to the success of our student athletes."

NIU made national sports headlines with a milestone win over Notre Dame in September. It was the only loss for the Fighting Irish who are now in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

If approved, the membership fee would be payable in six annual installments of $333,33.35. The university says the costs to support the transition to the conference, including travel, staffing, rebranding, and exit fees will be primarily offset by increased revenues from multimedia rights, revenue distributions, and guarantees from the conference as well as anticipated enhancements in revenue from ticket sales and donations.

A ramp-up period of one year is anticipated before revenues fully reach projected levels.

The university does not plan to use existing institutional funds to support the transition.

Starting no later than the 2026-27 academic year, the following institutions will have football programs in the Mountain West: United States Air Force Academy; University of Hawai’i at Mānoa; University of Nevada, Reno; University of New Mexico; Northern Illinois University; San José State University; University of Nevada, Las Vegas; University of Texas, El Paso and the University of Wyoming.

The university recommends the move.