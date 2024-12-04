Durbin Re-Elected as Senate Democratic Whip for the 119th Congress

Senator Dick Durbin released a statement after being re-elected as the Senate Democratic Whip for the 119th Congress.

Durbin said, "I am honored to continue to serve the Senate Democratic Caucus as Whip in the 119th Congress. The November 5 election showed that our nation remains divided, and we face many challenges ahead. I look forward to continuing to serve my caucus and the American people in this role."

Durbin has served in the number two role in the caucus since 2005.

Only five other Illinois congress members have served as leaders for their parties in the Senate.

