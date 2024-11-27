Statewide: A Holocaust family memoir

On this episode, we go back to before World War Two. Kathe Mueller Slonim wrote a memoir about her father's escape from the Dachau concentration camp. But it wasn't printed until after her death.

We visit with Slonim's daughter, who explains how her family was able to survive.

This week:

* Rachel Cramer with Harvest Public Media reports on how farmers are using prairie strips in their fields.

* Side Effects Public Media bring us a segment to dispel some common vaccine myths.

* A central Illinois Republican congresswoman wants to leverage Donald Trump's victory to push against progressive transgender policies.

* Maureen McKinney has the story of a family memoir about the Holocaust. It's called Escape from Dachau.

* A conversation on Chicago crime and what new federal policies could mean for the city.