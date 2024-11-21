Statewide: Going off the farm to make ends meet

More than 85% of farm families rely on off-farm income. They often need the jobs to cover costs as smaller farms struggle to produce enough money. We have a report.

Also:

* We introduce you to a tattoo artist helping women who have undergone mastectomies.

* A visiting professor from Gaza reflects on the difficulty of leaving his homeland.

* Sean Crawford talks with Michael Wiant, Director Emeritus of the Illinois State Museum Dickson Mounds about Native American tribes during the period in which Illinois achieved statehood.

* A conversation with reporter Scott Reeder of the Illinois Times about the recent election.

* Eric Stock visits with state Senator Sally Turner about the state's budget issues and an effort to protect the Mahomet Aquifer.

* Joe Deacon takes us to Morton. The community near Peoria is a major supplier of canned pumpkin.