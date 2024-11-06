Sorensen's win on Tuesday likely strengthens his grip on IL-17 seat going forward

U.S. Representative Eric Sorensen will have an easier time hanging onto his seat going forward after clinching his race for re-election Tuesday.

That's according to John Shaw. He's the director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

"I think Sorensen beat off a challenge and is probably going to face less formidable resources in future campaigns," said Shaw.

Sorensen is a first term Democrat who was challenged by Republican Joe McGraw. The Associated Press says Sorensen beat his opponent by about 8 percentage points, roughly doubling the margin of success he saw against challenger Esther Joy King two years ago.

Sorensen declared victory on Tuesday night, and McGraw conceded on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to reporters on a virtual conference call Wednesday, Sorensen said he and McGraw had a cordial conversation at a campaign stop in Colona over the past weekend.

"We may not agree on most things, but anybody who steps up to the plate to fight, to serve for the betterment of their community, I think we all should have admiration for that, even if they're on the different side of the aisle," he said.

Shaw said Republicans saw this race as an opportunity, but they came up short.

"Because he had won narrowly the first time, I think there was a calculation if they (Republicans) were going to beat them (Democrats), this was the cycle to do it. And they did put a lot of resources," said Shaw. "They (challengers) typically devote some resources for the first election or two, but if the other party wins it, they kind of pull back and look for other races to invest in."

As of press time, control of the House in the new Congress is still up in the air. Republicans have wrested the Senate from Democrat control.

Sorensen far outraised McGraw throughout the election cycle. The Democrat's pre-election report with the Federal Election Commission showed he raised $4.48 million and spent $3.4 million through Oct. 16, compared to McGraw's $1.1 million in fundraising and $1.04 million in spending.

The 17th Congressional District includes parts or all of Peoria, Moline, Rock Island, Rockford, Bloomington-Normal, and Macomb.

The district was redrawn following the 2020 Census by the supermajority Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly to shore up their margins in this northwestern and central Illinois district. Incumbent Democrat Cheri Bustos opted not to run for re-election after defeating King in 2020.

Sorensen on Wednesday said he was disappointed by the presidential results, but said he still wants to cooperate with Republicans on issues like passing a new Farm Bill even as the balance of power in Washington, D.C. shifts.

"I'm still able to work with everyone. It may just be a little bit more difficult, but my door is open. My ears are able to listen, and by standing there on the aisle, I'll still be able to have a handshake those on the other side," he said.

Sorensen is the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the Illinois congressional delegation. He is a former TV meteorologist currently living in Moline.