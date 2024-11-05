Democratic Sen. Koehler headed to 6th term after defeating GOP challenger Owens

Democratic state Sen. Dave Koehler of Peoria is headed to a sixth term in Springfield after defeating Republican challenger Sally Owens, according to unofficial results late Tuesday.

Koehler was leading with 57.5% of the vote after 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to tallies from WGLT and WCBU. Koehler was leading Owens by over 13,000 votes, with all precincts reporting across the district.

Koehler, the Senate assistant majority leader, touted his experience in the campaign. He has been serving in the Illinois Senate since 2006.

Koehler said he spent a lot of time over the last two years getting to know Bloomington-Normal, which was added to the 46th Senate District when lawmakers approved new legislative maps in 2022.

“There’s a lot of similarities between Peoria and Bloomington-Normal but there’s also a lot of differences,” Koehler said. “I firsthand have come to really appreciate the uniqueness of both places.”

Koehler said he feels Kamala Harris’ late entry into the presidential race pumped new life into the Democratic Party heading into this election.

“That has translated into local politics as well because people feel a renewed sense of energy, a new sense of hope,” Koehler said. “That’s kind of contagious.”

Owens, a small-business owner, called for term limits as a way to limit government corruption. Owens, a self-described moderate Republican, called for spending reductions and more support for public safety. She was not available for comment late Tuesday.

Koehler said Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois Democrats provided financial stability after several years of budget chaos under Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The 46th District includes parts of McLean, Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell counties, stretching from Bloomington-Normal to west of Peoria.