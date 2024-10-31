Statewide: Election stress and mental health

Election anticipation has put many on edge. Some even say it's affecting their mental health. On this episode, we discuss how to take care of yourself while dealing with sociopolitical stress.

This hour:

* Brad Palmer speaks with Goreville school superintendent Steve Webb about school violence, He's written a book titled "Education in a Violent World."

* Adelyn Mui brings us details on the NPR College Podcast Challenge.

* Illinois Public Media's Emily Hays talks with Joseph Rupnick, Chairman of Illinois' federally recognized tribe the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. Rupnick discusses President Biden's apology for the federal policy of Native American boarding schools.

* Mawa Iqbal analyzes the election for Illinois Democrats, who hope to expand their super-majority in the General Assembly.

* Chicago Sun-Times reporter Robert Herguth has more on money from Big Pharma going to Illinois congressional members.

* Filmmaker Steve Pink talks about his new film The Last Republican, that follows former Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

* Side Effects Public Media's Lizzy McGrevy talks with reporter Elizabeth Gabriel about election-related stress.

* Minnesota Public Radio brings us the story of two people on opposite sides of the political spectrum, who swapped their go-to news sources and then discussed that they learned.

* Alex Degman profiles one of the more competitive congressional races in Illinois. Democratic incumbent Eric Sorenson is facing Republican Joe McGraw in the 17th District.