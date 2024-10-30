UIS student honored with Lincoln Academy Student Laureate Award

University of Illinois Springfield senior Anna Schurz of Carbondale has been selected as the UIS recipient of the prestigious Student Laureate Award from the Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Each year, only one UIS student is chosen for this esteemed honor.

Schurz is majoring in environmental studies with minors in biology and chemistry, maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She is also a member of the Capital Scholars Honors Program. Schurz plays on the UIS women’s soccer team where she has received the Chancellor’s Prairie Star Award (23-24), has been featured in GLVC monthly highlights and served on the Athletic Director Search Committee. She is also an accomplished musician, having played the violin in the UIS Orchestra for two years.

“I am genuinely honored to receive this award, representing UIS, which symbolizes my dedication and the values I aspire to uphold,” Schurz said. “This recognition inspires me to keep making a positive impact in all that I do. I aim to honor this acknowledgment through my positivity and my ongoing commitment to excellence, integrity and compassion.”

Schurz is also deeply involved in the campus community. She serves as a secretary and former treasurer of the Green Fee Committee, where she has helped implement numerous environmental projects on campus. Her leadership extends to the Christian Student Fellowship (CSF), where she is the student leader of the Freshman Outreach Team.

Additionally, Schurz works with UIS Campus Recreation, where she has been honored twice as Employee of the Month, in various roles, including intramural official, facility lead and outdoor adventure lead.

Reflecting on her experiences, Schurz said, “I am passionate about what I do and will continue to work hard to improve myself as a person, athlete and musician.”

Schurz’s dedication to her studies and extracurricular activities began in high school, where she graduated as valedictorian while competing in three sports. At UIS, she remains committed to academic excellence, with plans to pursue a master’s degree after completing her bachelor’s. She is passionate about personal growth and continuous learning in all areas of her life.

The Lincoln Academy of Illinois honors one senior from each four-year degree-granting institution in Illinois with the Student Laureate Award. Student Laureates are recognized for their overall excellence in both curricular and extracurricular activities and receive a Student Lincoln Academy Medallion and a $1,000 stipend.