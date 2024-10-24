Statewide: The hunt for the Mothman

Reports of a large, flying winged humanoid began surfacing in the Chicago area in 2011. They continued for several years after.

But despite a lot of attention and efforts to get to the bottom of the mystery, there are still no answers for what has become known as the Chicago Mothman.

In time for Halloween, we head out on a hunt for the creature on Statewide.

This week:

* Kristin Schorsch tags along with Illinois volunteers for Kamala Harris as they go to a swing state to boost support.

* Emily Hays reports on what is happening with incarcerated individuals that were forced to move from Stateville prison as they were getting close to graduate with their college degrees.

* The Curious City podcast goes on a hunt for the elusive Chicago Mothman.

* Peter Medlin visits a school cafeteria providing free meals for all students.

* Lisa Kurian Philip finds out more about the first freshman class to enter college under a near-ban on the consideration of race in admissions.

* Elizabeth Rembert reports on the popularity of beef, even though beef production is known to produce greenhouse gas emissions.

* Harvest Public Media's Rachel Cramer has an update on economic turbulence in the pork industry.

* Isabela Nieto has the story of an exonoree in Illinois working to increase compensation for the wrongfully convicted.

* Rich Egger reports Western Illinois University is laying off all its library faculty.

* Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco tells us about the nation's first commercial carbon sequestration facility. It's in central Illinois... and it's leaking.