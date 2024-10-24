A list of area trick-or-treating hours

Springfield

The City of Springfield announces the official trick-or-treating hours for Halloween 2024. Trick-or-treating will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2024.



Parents and guardians, please accompany young children and ensure they are visible with reflective clothing or costumes.

Stay on well-lit sidewalks and always look both ways before crossing the street.

Be cautious when crossing driveways and intersections.

It is recommended for parents and guardians to thoroughly check candy before allowing children to eat it.

To signify participation in the Halloween festivities, please turn on your porch lights during the designated trick-or-treating hours.

Homes without their porch lights illuminated should not be visited.

Halloween at the Farmer's Market

Saturday Oct. 26

Kids Costume Contest 9:30am

Pet Costume Contest 11:00am

Check in begins 45 minutes prior to each costume contest.

Immediately following the judging, contestants will be invited to walk around the market and participate in a short parade.

Hallowpalooza at the Kidzeum 412 E. Adams Saturday Oct. 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Zoolie Ghoulie at Henson Robinson Zoo. Friday Oct. 25 - 1to 8 p.m. and Saturday Oct. 26 - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Safe trick-or-treating in a fun atmosphere. $5 admission. The road in front of the Zoo will be closed but parking is available across the street.

On Saturday Oct. 26, the Parent Place is hosting its 7th Annual Halloween Parade in downtown Springfield on 5th and 6th Streets at 7 p.m. Families will line the street as floats, children and other special Halloween guests parade the streets! The lighted evening parade route is Jefferson to 5th St., Monroe to 6th St. to Washington. It's free to attend.

The Springfield Police Department is gearing up to celebrate Halloween with the annual Halloween Safety Event on Monday, October 28 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in front of the police department located at 800 E. Monroe Street.

SPD along with other City Departments will provide an evening of fun for the community. This free event will provide a variety of engaging activities; trick or treat stations with games, prizes and candy, children will be able to climb and explore rescue and city vehicles and Halloween Safety Tips will be provided.

Other trick-or-treating hours:

Chatham

Oct. 31 - 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Auburn

Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Petersburg

Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rochester

Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Leland Grove

Oct. 31 - 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Kincaid

Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A trunk or treat will occur Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m. at the Kincaid Village Hall.

Grandview

Oct. 31 - 4 :30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Riverton

Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A trunk or treat Oct. 31 at the Riverton Christian Church from 5 -8 p.m.

Jacksonville

Oct. 30 - dusk to 9 p.m.

Oct. 31 - dusk to 9 p.m.

Illiopolis

Oct. 30 and Oct 31 - 6 to 8 p.m.

An Oct. 30 trunk or treat will be held at the United Methodist Church - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Loami

Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Halloween carnival is scheduled for Oct. 31 at Loami Community Center.

Pawnee

Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. .

New Berlin

Oct. 26 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Williamsville

Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Williamsville Public Library and Museum will host an event Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Southern View

Oct. 31 - 4 :30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Decatur

Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Taylorville

Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pleasant Plains

Oct. 31 - 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lincoln

Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A downtown trick or treat event at participating businesses will be Oct. 26. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mechanicsburg

Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.