FEMA says new challenges won't stem Illinois aid for July derecho

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says disaster aid will continue for Illinois counties slammed by a derecho back in July, even as the South faces a one-two punch from major hurricanes and the White House asks Congress to replenish funding.

Leyla Gulen is a public information officer with FEMA. She said the agency will continue its work in Illinois even as it responds to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and prepares for the incoming Hurricane Milton.

"It's just devastating to see what Mother Nature's wrath has dealt us, but just rest assured that the mission has been unchanged here in Illinois," she said.

The message comes at a time when FEMA is attempting to debunk pervasive misinformation and rumors about the agency's response to Hurricane Helene.

Gulen said FEMA has distributed more than $30 million in Illinois to date. On Sept. 20, President Joe Biden issued a federal disaster declaration for seven Illinois counties hit by the July 13-16 severe weather. That includes Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Cook, Will, and Winnebago.

The storm generated 48 tornadoes in Illinois. Fulton and Mason counties in particular sustained torrential downpours and flash flooding on July 15, with 4 to 7 inches of rain reported in some areas.

The National Weather Service defines a derecho as a long-lasting storm with wind damage extending more than 240 miles, and wind gusts of 58 mph or more throughout most of the storm's path. The last Central Illinois derecho was in June 2023.

FEMA, the state, and the U.S. Small Business Administration are offering disaster recovery assistance at the Cuba Community Center, 616 E. Polk St. in Cuba. It's open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Gulen acknowledged that many people have probably already made repairs themselves more than two months after the July storms, but she said it's still worth stopping in to submit costs that insurance didn't cover.

"Bring those receipts in with you, and you could potentially receive reimbursement for it," she said. "But we say the worst thing that you can do is nothing at all. So even if you have your doubts, just go ahead and start the application process, because you just never know."

Reimbursement for medical supplies, baby formula, and other necessities may also be available, Gulen said. The U.S. SBA also offers low-interest loans after disasters to individuals and businesses that qualify.

Gulen said to expect to spend about 30 to 45 minutes at a disaster recovery center filling out paperwork, uploading documents, and getting questions answered by on-site personnel. She said FEMA staff are also out in the field door-knocking to connect people with assistance.

Help is also available through DisasterAssistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

