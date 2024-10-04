Chicago sports coming to Peoria broadcast television through new channel

The new Chicago Sports Network is coming to over-the-air television in the Peoria-Bloomington market.

The network says it plans to launch on WHOI, the former home of Peoria's ABC affiliate that's owned by Sinclair Broadcasting. Since ABC moved to WEEK in 2016, WHOI has broadcast mostly syndicated programming on subnets like TBD, Charge!, and Comet.

The channel will carry games from the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, and Chicago Blackhawks. The new network launched this month after NBC Sports Chicago shut down.

A launch date and specific channel number for the network haven't been announced yet. The Chicago Sports Network is launching on channel subnets in Chicago, Rockford, and South Bend, Ind.

There are plans to bring the network over-the-air to 13 TV markets, as well as cable, satellite, and streaming. A digital antenna is necessary to capture an over-the-air signal.

