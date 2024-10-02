Cardinals will likely need a new TV home next year after being dropped by Bally parent

St. Louis Cardinals television broadcasts will likely need to find a new home for the 2025 season.

The Athletic reports that Diamond Sports Group said during a bankruptcy hearing Wednesday that it plans to carry only Atlanta Braves broadcasts next season. The Cardinals are one of seven other Major League Baseball teams that were under contract with Diamond under the Bally brand for 2025.

Those seven teams, including the Cardinals, will have to find a new broadcast home or negotiate a new contract with Diamond. The other teams in the same predicament as the Cardinals are the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays.

MLB representatives at the hearing said they were “sandbagged” by the news.

"We have no information about what is being done," MLB attorney Jim Bromley said at the court hearing, according to the Athletic. "We've had no opportunity to review, and now we're in front of the court and being asked to make our comments."

In addition to the seven MLB teams under contract with Diamond Sports for 2025, four other teams just finished one-year contracts with the broadcaster in 2024: the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.

The Cardinals declined to comment on the development, directing reporters to MLB public relations, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

