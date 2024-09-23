Planned Parenthood is bringing procedural abortion access back to Peoria

Planned Parenthood of Illinois is bringing procedural abortions to its recently reopened Peoria clinic, marking the first time in five years they have been performed locally.

The Peoria clinic, 2709 N. Knoxville, closed for over a year after it was firebombed in January 2023. The facility reopened in June.

“When we renovated Peoria after it was attacked, we purposefully designed it with flexibility in mind so we can expand our care options as needed," said Dr. Amy Whitaker, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of Illinois in a statement. "Since PPIL continues to see a flood of patients needing care in central Illinois we are proud to now offer the full spectrum of abortion care in Peoria.”

Planned Parenthood projects restoring procedural abortion in Peoria will expand access statewide by 11%.

The Planned Parenthood clinic has offered medication abortions, but procedural abortions were last available before the Whole Women's Health clinic, 7405 N. University, closed back in 2019.

This story will be updated.