Statewide: A year without cash bail

On this episode, we learn more about the impact of Illinois' law that eliminated cash bail. It took effect one year ago. While some warned the change would lessen public safety, the data seems to show otherwise.

This week:

* Patrick Smith talks with experts about the state becoming the first in the country to do away with cash bail.

* Will Bauer visits with Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson in St. Clair County to gauge the impact of the law regarding bail.

* Lauren Frost of WBEZ's Prisoncast project talks with men who have spent time incarcerated at Stateville Correctional Center as the facility prepares to close.

* U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth discusses failure of a bill to enshrine protections for min-vitro fertilization or IVF.

* Noam Levey reports on an Illinois family that has struggled with medical bills following the birth of their daughter.

* An interview with Patricia Valente, principal of Yankee Ridge Multilingual Elementary School in Urbana.

* Eric Schmid reports on developments in precision agriculture.

* While farmland costs have gone up, Charlie Schlenker explains that may be changing.