Macomb police chief on shooting: Both officers expected to make a full recovery

The man accused of shooting two Macomb police officers on Wednesday night surrendered Thursday afternoon following a nearly 20-hour standoff.

Shaiking Mathis, 38, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Police Chief Jeff Hamer said additional charges are pending. He said Mathis had “some limited criminal history that’s over 12 years old.” The Macomb Police Department had no previous interactions with him.

Hamer said the officers were shot in the lower torso and in a leg.

“Both officers were transported to area hospitals, and then transferred to a trauma center in Peoria. Both officers are recovering at home and are expected to make a full recovery,” he said during a news conference late Thursday afternoon.

Hamer declined to name the officers.

The officers were serving a search warrant in the 300 block of North Normal Street, and Hamer said they announced their presence multiple times before entering the house. They were then shot.

The chief declined to share information about the search warrant.

“I’m not at liberty to disclose that at this time as it is an ongoing investigation,” he said.

He also declined to provide more details about what happened.

Hamer said he is relieved there were no further injuries.

Rich Egger / TSPR There was a heavy law enforcement presence on North Normal Street on Thursday morning while the stand-off continued.

The shooting happened just south of the Western Illinois University campus in Macomb. The administration elected to close both the Macomb and Quad Cities campuses all day on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

All university operations will resume as normal on Friday, Sept. 6.

The Illinois State Police SWAT team, the McDonough County Sheriff’s Department, and other law enforcement agencies assisted Macomb police at the scene.

Mayor Mike Inman praised the police department’s officers.

“We have dedicated, wonderful, brave police officers here in the city of Macomb, and the city is grateful for everything they do for us every day,” Inman said.

