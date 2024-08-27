Respiratory infection parvovirus circulating ahead of flu season

Another respiratory infection is circulating as medical professionals prepare for the upcoming flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control issued a health alert Aug. 13 about an increase in human parvovirus B19 activity in the United States. Parvovirus, the alert says, is a seasonal respiratory virus that’s transmitted by droplets. Droplet transmission means it’s consistently infectious. The CDC says around 50% of people are infected after household exposure to contagious droplets and between 20 to 50% of exposed students and staff are infected in school outbreaks.

According to the alert, European doctors began noticing a rise in clinical cases of parvovirus after tests for COVID, RSV and influenza came back negative. A noticeable rise in detected cases in the United States followed.

The CDC says many cases of parvovirus are asymptomatic, but some cases develop a fever and cough. Late in the infection, some people, primarily children, develop a characteristic facial rash, which leads some to call parvovirus “slapped cheek” disease.

Fortunately, Dr. Douglas Kasper, a physician at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria, says parvovirus is a mild illness for most.

“You may become ill for a short period of time, and you would have a likely resolution with just rest and hydration and nutrition,” he said “Nothing would be done.”

However, there is a risk for certain vulnerable populations. Particularly immunocompromised people, people with blood disorders like sickle cell anemia and pregnant women.

“The reason is that the viral infection can be transmitted from the mother to the fetus,” Kasper said. “And in that context, again, there is no direct treatment that, if that is the case, you know, the woman would get, nor the fetus would get any antiviral or something like that.”

In these situations, Kasper says, obstetric physicians have to monitor the fetus carefully to ensure the infection doesn’t lead to any more severe complications.

Kasper says parvovirus, though it is seasonal, is typically not tested for or reported to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Now, with this CDC alert in place, doctors will consider the possibility of parvovirus when tests for seasonal illnesses like the flu and RSV come back negative.

“It’s not something that the hospitals are huddling or reporting numbers or the micro labs are, you know, spitting out data about,” Kasper said. “But, I have a feeling you will hear more about people testing for it now because they’re on the lookout that it exists.”

Kasper says the best method to minimize the spread of parvovirus, especially as other seasonal illnesses become more prevalent, is diligent handwashing. If you’re feeling sick, stay home and notify your friends and family you’ve been near recently that they may have been exposed.

“This is just another reminder about the importance of trying to protect yourself and your family unit,” he said.

Copyright 2024 WCBU