© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our main tower STL (studio transmitter link) suffered a lightning strike in the storm AUG 15. We have a temporary fix, and are working to repair the damaged equipment or replace it.

You can also listen at nprillinois.org (click the play arrow).

Vehicles damaged in weekend fire at Rivian manufacturing plant in Normal

WGLT | By Collin Schopp
Published August 26, 2024 at 5:44 AM CDT
A fire truck used by the Normal Fire Department.
Staff
/
WGLT
A fire truck used by the Normal Fire Department.

An unknown number of parked vehicles were damaged by a fire Saturday night at the Rivian manufacturing plant in Normal.

Public Information Officer Matt Swaney with the Normal Fire Department says the department was called to the electric car manufacturing plant's parking lot for a vehicle fire shortly before 10 p.m.

He says the fire damaged an unspecified "number of vehicles" in the lot. The fire is out Sunday morning, with no reported injuries to firefighters or Rivian employees.

Kelli Felker, a spokesperson for Rivian, says the company is working to determine the cause of the fire. She says it was contained to the parking lot and the plant itself is unaffected.

Copyright 2024 WGLT

Illinois
Collin Schopp
Collin Schopp is a reporter at WCBU. He joined the station in 2022.
See stories by Collin Schopp