Vehicles damaged in weekend fire at Rivian manufacturing plant in Normal

An unknown number of parked vehicles were damaged by a fire Saturday night at the Rivian manufacturing plant in Normal.

Public Information Officer Matt Swaney with the Normal Fire Department says the department was called to the electric car manufacturing plant's parking lot for a vehicle fire shortly before 10 p.m.

He says the fire damaged an unspecified "number of vehicles" in the lot. The fire is out Sunday morning, with no reported injuries to firefighters or Rivian employees.

Kelli Felker, a spokesperson for Rivian, says the company is working to determine the cause of the fire. She says it was contained to the parking lot and the plant itself is unaffected.

Copyright 2024 WGLT