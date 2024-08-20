© 2024 NPR Illinois
Our main tower STL (studio transmitter link) suffered a lightning strike in the storm AUG 15. We have a temporary fix, and are working to repair the damaged equipment or replace it.

You can also listen at nprillinois.org (click the play arrow).

Rep. Garcia: messaging matters to engage Latino voters ahead of November

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published August 20, 2024 at 3:19 PM CDT
Maria Gardner Lara
Messaging outside of the Democratic National Convention Center in Chicago.

Leer en español

Experts say turning out Latino voters will play a critical role this presidential election, particularly in swing states like Wisconsin.

Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (IL-04) represents a significant Latino district in Illinois and says Democrats have to do better in messaging to Latinos.

“If you don't invite people to participate, oftentimes people won't participate," Garcia said during an interview at the convention. "That certainly has been the case with Latinos in the past. So, I'm hoping that of all the fundraising that's been done, a significant amount—an equitable amount— will be spent on reaching out to Latinos and Latinas.”

The Vice President Kamala Harris presidential campaign, reports say, has raised over $300 million dollars in July.

According to the Pew Research Center, Latinos are predicted to make up nearly 15 percent of eligible voters nationwide.
Illinois
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
