Two young men killed in crash near El Paso

Two young men were killed early Friday in a single-vehicle crash west of El Paso, authorities said.

The crash happened before 3:45 a.m. Friday along Illinois 24 in rural El Paso, near 2500 East Road, according to the Woodford County sheriff’s office. That's about 20 miles north of Bloomington-Normal, and 30 miles east of Peoria.

It appears the men were driving at high speed westbound on Illinois 24 when they collided with a power pole and landed in a ditch. First responders found the two men dead inside the vehicle, along with open alcohol in the passenger compartment.

The two men were both in their early 20s. Their names have not yet been released.

The Woodford County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating.