Statewide: How to talk with the bereaved

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published August 2, 2024 at 12:52 PM CDT
Dr. Dee Stern
HSHS St. John's Hospital
Dr. Dee Stern

It's not an easy conversation to speak with someone who is grieving. An expert says while you may be well-meaning, often the wrong words can cause more harm and pain.

Grief counselor and author Dr. Dee Stern gives us some tips for how to navigate the difficult discussions.

Also:

* Farrah Anderson has more details on a former deputy charged with murder for shooting Sonya Massey.

* A police officer in Macomb won't be charged in a case where a man and a 4-year old boy were shot and killed. jane Carlson brings us the story.

* Colin Hardman visits Lincoln where concern is high about possibly losing a state-run prison.

* Peter Medlin of WNIJ reports on schools putting new rules in place to ban cellphones in classrooms.

* Maria Gardner Lara looks at how the topic of immigration may play out during the election.

* Dave McKinney talks with U.S. Senator Dave McKinney as the lawmaker considers whether or not to seek another term in 2026.

* Maureen McKinney sits down with Dr. Dee Stern to discuss her book "Comforting the Bereaved Through Listening and Positive Responding.
