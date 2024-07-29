GOP candidate McGraw named a ‘young gun’ while Rep. Sorensen shows fundraising lead

Joe McGraw will be getting extra help from national Republicans heading into the fall as he looks to unseat Democrat Eric Sorensen in the 17th Congressional District.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is naming McGraw, a retired judge, to its Young Guns program. It provides mentorship and other support to candidates in districts deemed competitive.

The program has named 24 Republicans who are challenging incumbent Democrats and two Republicans who are running in districts that a Republican representative is leaving to run in a different district.

The 17th Congressional District includes much of central and northwestern Illinois and it's been competitive in recent elections. It’s the GOP's top pickup opportunity in Illinois this November.

The Cook Political Report rates the district as "leaning Democrat."



Fundraising

Sorensen has heavily outraised and outspent McGraw in his re-election bid.

New federal elections data show Sorensen’s campaign has raised $3.5 million through the second quarter which ended in June. His campaign has spent just over $1 million.

McGraw’s campaign has raised about $850,000, about one-fourth the total of Sorensen's campaign, and has spent close to $375,000.

Data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show little involvement in the race so far from outside groups supporting or opposing either candidate.