Four candidates considered to fill Woodford County judge vacancy

Four people will be interviewed to fill a circuit judge vacancy in Woodford County. Current Judge Charles Feeney is retiring at the end of July. They are Bloomington Attorney Joe Foley, Woodford County State's Attorney Greg Minger, current Associate Judge Michael Stroh, and attorney Hugh Toner, who has a law office in Peoria.

A committee appointed by the state Supreme Court will screen the applicants and take written comments about them from the public.

Comments are due by the close of business Aug. 5. The court said those comments must be signed but will be held in strictest confidence. Comments can be sent to Eleventh Judicial Screening Committee, McLean County Courthouse, 104 W. Front St., Room 507, Bloomington, IL 61701 or by email to william.scanlon@mcleancountyil.gov.

The screening committee consists of non-lawyers and lawyers who reside in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit. The non-lawyer members of the committee are Dr. Jamel Wright, Annette Wilkey, and Kristi Stone. The lawyer members of the committee are retired Judge Stephen Pacey, retired Judge John Huschen, Attorney Daniel Harrod, and Attorney Justin Stoller.

The state Supreme Court will make the appointment to serve until the general election in November 2026.