Eureka man accused of beating 4-year-old faces preliminary abuse charges

A 4-year-old child is in the pediatric intensive care unit at a Peoria hospital after they were beaten, allegedly by a man tasked with their care.

Eureka police say Logan Lowery was arrested Friday in connection with the case after police and DCFS followed up on a child abuse report.

Lowery is accused of beating the child with his fist, a heating pad electrical cord, and a belt.

He faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a child and aggravated domestic battery.

He is currently awaiting his first court appearance.