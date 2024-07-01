Aaron Rossi pleads not guilty in federal COVID-19 testing insurance fraud case

Former Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of alleged COVID-19 testing fraud.

Rossi, 40, is charged with six counts of health care fraud, one count of mail fraud and four counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors allege Rossi double-billed private insurers and the state of Illinois for the same tests, making more than $150,000 from the state.

Prosecutors also allege Rossi used improper medical codes to receive more that $150,000 from insurers for services Reditus didn't perform. Those insurers include private companies and government insurance.

Rossi faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each health care fraud charge and up to 20 years for each mail fraud and wire fraud charge. He also faces a combined $2.75 million in fines.

Rossi will appear in federal court again Tuesday for sentencing in a separate trial where he pleaded guilty to one count each of federal tax and mail fraud. He is currently in custody for violating the conditions of his bond in that case.

Rossi and Reditus Labs also face multiple federal civil suits.

The pre-trial hearing for the new charges is scheduled for July 17. The jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 26.