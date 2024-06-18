Aaron Rossi accused of defrauding state of Illinois, private insurers in new federal indictment

A federal grand jury is indicting former Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi on new charges linked to hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of alleged COVID-19 testing fraud.

The indictment alleges the 40-year-old Morton man was double billing both private insurers and the state of Illinois for the same tests.

The indictment also alleges Rossi defrauded healthcare providers including Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and Healthlink. He also established policies to directly benefit himself financially, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rossi faces a maximum of up to 10 years imprisonment for each of the healthcare fraud charges, and up to 20 years imprisonment for each of the mail fraud and wire fraud charges. A combined $2.75 million in fines is also possible if convicted on all charges.

Rossi is currently awaiting a July 2 sentencing hearing in an unrelated tax fraud case. The former executive is currently being held in custody after the court found he repeatedly violated the conditions of his bond.

The Pekin-based company Reditus was a powerhouse in COVID-19 test processing during the peak of the pandemic, but has since lapsed into insolvency.

This story will be updated.

